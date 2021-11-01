公司目錄
monday.com 薪資

monday.com的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務營運每年總薪酬$64,675到高端軟體工程經理的$211,393。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 monday.com. 最後更新： 9/16/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer $146K
Senior Software Engineer $177K

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $145K
客戶服務
$86.6K

客戶服務營運
$64.7K
客戶成功
$85.6K
資料分析師
$83.7K
人力資源
$106K
產品設計師
$90.2K
項目經理
$136K
銷售工程師
$127K
軟體工程經理
$211K
解決方案架構師
$118K
全面薪酬
$79.1K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在monday.com，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

monday.com最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$211,393。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
monday.com年度總薪酬中位數為$111,996。

