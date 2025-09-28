Momentive.ai的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從P1級別每year€63.3K到P5級別每year€127K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計€125K。 查看Momentive.ai總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
€63.3K
€53.9K
€4.2K
€5.2K
P2
€110K
€88K
€10.5K
€11.1K
P3
€111K
€80.9K
€22.3K
€8.1K
P4
€140K
€94.2K
€31.6K
€13.9K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Momentive.ai，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)