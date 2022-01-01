公司目錄
Moderna
Moderna 薪資

Moderna的薪資範圍從低端會計師每年總薪酬$40,899到高端軟體工程經理的$351,832。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Moderna. 最後更新： 10/19/2025

軟體工程師
Median $180K

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $260K
資料科學家
Median $110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

生物醫學工程師
Median $98K
會計師
$40.9K
化學工程師
$140K
資料分析師
$72.6K
資料科學經理
$256K
人力資源
$241K
管理顧問
$279K
機械工程師
$166K
產品設計師
$336K
專案經理
$332K
項目經理
$245K
法規事務
$312K
軟體工程經理
$352K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Moderna，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

Moderna最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$351,832。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Moderna年度總薪酬中位數為$243,210。

