Mixpanel 薪資

Mixpanel的薪資範圍從低端管理顧問每年總薪酬$41,790到高端產品設計師的$353,723。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Mixpanel. 最後更新： 10/20/2025

軟體工程師
L3 $237K
L4 $276K

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $242K
業務營運
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
業務開發
$269K
客戶服務
$101K
資料科學家
$221K
人力資源
$340K
管理顧問
$41.8K
行銷營運
$208K
產品設計師
$354K
招募專員
$180K
銷售
$179K
軟體工程經理
$254K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Mixpanel，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

