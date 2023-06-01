公司目錄
Mint Eco Car Wash
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Mint Eco Car Wash的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Mint Eco is an environmentally friendly car wash company in Palm Beach County, FL, with a vision to revolutionize the car wash industry. They offer efficient car washing services, detailing services, and a relaxing atmosphere for customers to wait in. The company challenges traditional constraints of the industry and aims to do business better in every way. They prioritize relationships with customers, employees, investors, the community, and the environment, and focus on developing good processes that produce quality results.

    https://mintecocarwash.com
    網站
    2019
    成立年份
    126
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Mint Eco Car Wash的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Pinterest
    • Airbnb
    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源