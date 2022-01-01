公司目錄
MindTickle
MindTickle 薪資

MindTickle的薪資範圍從低端資訊技術專員每年總薪酬$14,439到高端文案寫手的$153,628。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 MindTickle. 最後更新： 11/27/2025

軟體工程師
Median $46.9K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $79.1K
軟體工程經理
Median $102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

文案寫手
$154K
客戶成功
$86.6K
資料分析師
$29.8K
人力資源
$31.6K
資訊技術專員
$14.4K
產品設計師
$25.1K
專案經理
$65.7K
項目經理
$89.4K
營收營運
$16.3K
銷售
$105K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在MindTickle，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

MindTickle最高薪職位是文案寫手 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$153,628。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
MindTickle年度總薪酬中位數為$65,737。

其他資源

