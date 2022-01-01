下載應用程式
MindTickle
MindTickle 福利
新增福利
預估總價值： $1,095
保險、健康與福祉
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Free Snacks
$730
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Maternity Leave
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Unlimited
Free Breakfast
津貼與折扣
Learning and Development
以表格檢視資料
MindTickle 津貼與福利
福利
描述
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Free Snacks
Offered by employer
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Unlimited
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Free Breakfast
