Midea Group
Midea Group 薪資

Midea Group的薪資範圍從低端的專案管理師年度總薪酬$25,016到高端的軟體工程經理$251,250。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Midea Group. 最後更新： 8/9/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $92K
資料分析師
$49.4K
財務分析師
$54.9K

工業設計師
$41.9K
機械工程師
$48.1K
產品經理
$71.4K
專案管理師
$25K
軟體工程經理
$251K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Midea Group is 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Midea Group is $52,147.

