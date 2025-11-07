Microsoft的軟體工程經理薪酬 in India範圍從64級別每year₹9.77M到67級別每year₹22.78M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹13.67M。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
64
₹9.77M
₹5.88M
₹2.91M
₹984K
Principal EM
₹12.91M
₹6.95M
₹4.59M
₹1.37M
66
₹16.44M
₹8.26M
₹6.38M
₹1.8M
Senior Director
₹22.78M
₹10.06M
₹9.7M
₹3.01M
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
