Microsoft的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Czech Republic範圍從64級別每yearCZK 2.75M到66級別每yearCZK 5.29M。 每year薪酬 in Czech Republic套餐的中位數總計CZK 4.04M。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
64
CZK 2.75M
CZK 1.99M
CZK 512K
CZK 248K
Principal EM
CZK 3.9M
CZK 2.46M
CZK 945K
CZK 499K
66
CZK 5.29M
CZK 2.81M
CZK 2M
CZK 489K
Senior Director
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
