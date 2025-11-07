公司目錄
Microsoft
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程經理

  • 所有軟體工程經理薪資

  • Czech Republic

Microsoft 軟體工程經理 薪資 在Czech Republic

Microsoft的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Czech Republic範圍從64級別每yearCZK 2.75M到66級別每yearCZK 5.29M。 每year薪酬 in Czech Republic套餐的中位數總計CZK 4.04M。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/7/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
64
Senior Manager
CZK 2.75M
CZK 1.99M
CZK 512K
CZK 248K
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
CZK 3.9M
CZK 2.46M
CZK 945K
CZK 499K
66
CZK 5.29M
CZK 2.81M
CZK 2M
CZK 489K
Senior Director
67
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
查看 5 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
Microsoft logo
+CZK 5.17M
Block logo
+CZK 1.25M
Robinhood logo
+CZK 1.92M
Stripe logo
+CZK 431K
Datadog logo
+CZK 754K
Verily logo
+CZK 474K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (20.00% 每年)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程經理 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Microsoft in Czech Republic軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CZK 5,294,394。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Microsoft軟體工程經理職位 in Czech Republic年度總薪酬中位數為CZK 3,202,596。

精選職缺

    未找到Microsoft的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Five9
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源