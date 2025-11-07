公司目錄
Microsoft 軟體工程經理 薪資 在Canada

Microsoft的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Canada範圍從64級別每yearCA$236K到66級別每yearCA$390K。 每year薪酬 in Canada套餐的中位數總計CA$323K。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/7/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
64
Senior Manager
CA$236K
CA$173K
CA$38.4K
CA$25.2K
Principal EM
Principal Director of Engineering
CA$258K
CA$181K
CA$46.5K
CA$29.7K
66
CA$390K
CA$216K
CA$125K
CA$49.7K
Senior Director
67
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (20.00% 每年)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



常見問題

Microsoft in Canada軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$480,696。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Microsoft軟體工程經理職位 in Canada年度總薪酬中位數為CA$287,367。

