Microsoft的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Canada範圍從64級別每yearCA$236K到66級別每yearCA$390K。 每year薪酬 in Canada套餐的中位數總計CA$323K。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
64
CA$236K
CA$173K
CA$38.4K
CA$25.2K
Principal EM
CA$258K
CA$181K
CA$46.5K
CA$29.7K
66
CA$390K
CA$216K
CA$125K
CA$49.7K
Senior Director
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
