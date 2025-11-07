Microsoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in New Zealand範圍從61級別每yearNZ$168K到64級別每yearNZ$298K。 每year薪酬 in New Zealand套餐的中位數總計NZ$276K。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
SDE
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
60
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
SDE II
NZ$168K
NZ$141K
NZ$20.4K
NZ$5.9K
62
NZ$186K
NZ$163K
NZ$23.4K
NZ$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Microsoft，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 4th-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 5th-年 (20.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
