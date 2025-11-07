Microsoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in Kenya範圍從59級別每yearKES 6.76M到63級別每yearKES 11M。 每year薪酬 in Kenya套餐的中位數總計KES 8.07M。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
SDE
KES 6.76M
KES 5.94M
KES 265K
KES 555K
60
KES 8.34M
KES 7M
KES 972K
KES 372K
SDE II
KES 8.23M
KES 6.97M
KES 630K
KES 630K
62
KES 10.54M
KES 8.35M
KES 1.38M
KES 819K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Microsoft，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 4th-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 5th-年 (20.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
包含職位提交新職位