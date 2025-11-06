Microsoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in Egypt範圍從59級別每yearEGP 1.12M到63級別每yearEGP 1.94M。 每year薪酬 in Egypt套餐的中位數總計EGP 1.23M。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
SDE
EGP 1.12M
EGP 715K
EGP 406K
EGP 0
60
EGP 1.13M
EGP 701K
EGP 383K
EGP 42.5K
SDE II
EGP 1.21M
EGP 675K
EGP 529K
EGP 3.6K
62
EGP 1.67M
EGP 700K
EGP 849K
EGP 119K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Microsoft，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 4th-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 5th-年 (20.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
