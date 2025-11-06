公司目錄
Microsoft
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Cheyenne-Scottsbluff Area

Microsoft 軟體工程師 薪資 在Cheyenne-Scottsbluff Area

Microsoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in Cheyenne-Scottsbluff Area63級別每year總計$199K。 每year薪酬 in Cheyenne-Scottsbluff Area套餐的中位數總計$199K。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
SDE
59(入門級)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
60
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SDE II
61
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
62
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 9 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
Microsoft logo
+$240K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (20.00% 每年)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

iOS工程師

前端軟體工程師

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

安全軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

網站可靠性工程師

加密貨幣工程師

虛擬實境軟體工程師

系統工程師

電玩遊戲軟體工程師

開發者倡導者

研究科學家

人工智慧研究員

人工智慧工程師

常見問題

Microsoft in Cheyenne-Scottsbluff Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$198,985。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Microsoft軟體工程師職位 in Cheyenne-Scottsbluff Area年度總薪酬中位數為$198,985。

精選職缺

    未找到Microsoft的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Five9
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源