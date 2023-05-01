公司目錄
Meritor
    關於

    Meritor, Inc. is a global company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated systems, modules, and components for commercial vehicles and military tactical wheeled vehicles. Its products include axles, suspension modules, brake products, universal joints, driveline components, air brakes, electric drive systems, and other complementary products. The company operates through two segments, Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial, and sells its products under various brands. Meritor primarily serves original equipment manufacturers, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry.

    http://www.meritor.com
    網站
    1909
    成立年份
    9,600
    員工人數
    $1B-$10B
    預估營收
    總部

