Mercury
Mercury 軟體工程經理 薪資

Mercury的軟體工程經理薪酬 in United StatesIC3級別每year總計$260K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$270K。 最後更新： 11/2/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$260K
$237K
$23.5K
$0
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

16.67%

1

16.67%

2

16.67%

3

16.67%

4

16.67%

5

16.67%

6

股票類型
RSU

在Mercury，RSUs採用6年歸屬時程：

  • 16.67% 歸屬於 1st- (16.67% 每年)

  • 16.67% 歸屬於 2nd- (16.67% 每年)

  • 16.67% 歸屬於 3rd- (16.67% 每年)

  • 16.67% 歸屬於 4th- (16.67% 每年)

  • 16.67% 歸屬於 5th- (16.67% 每年)

  • 16.67% 歸屬於 6th- (16.67% 每年)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



常見問題

Mercury in United States軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$620,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Mercury軟體工程經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$297,000。

其他資源