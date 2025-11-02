Mercury的產品經理薪酬 in United StatesIC3級別每year總計$289K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$230K。 查看Mercury總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$289K
$210K
$79.3K
$0
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
16.67%
年 1
16.67%
年 2
16.67%
年 3
16.67%
年 4
16.67%
年 5
16.67%
年 6
在Mercury，RSUs採用6年歸屬時程：
16.67% 歸屬於 1st-年 (16.67% 每年)
16.67% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (16.67% 每年)
16.67% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (16.67% 每年)
16.67% 歸屬於 4th-年 (16.67% 每年)
16.67% 歸屬於 5th-年 (16.67% 每年)
16.67% 歸屬於 6th-年 (16.67% 每年)
7 years post-termination exercise window.