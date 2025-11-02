公司目錄
Mercari
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程經理

  • 所有軟體工程經理薪資

Mercari 軟體工程經理 薪資

Mercari的軟體工程經理薪酬 in JapanMG6級別每year總計¥32.71M。 每year薪酬 in Japan套餐的中位數總計¥16.36M。 查看Mercari總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MG 5
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG6
¥32.71M
¥22.86M
¥2.18M
¥7.66M
MG7
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG8
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Mercari，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.32% 每季)



常見問題

Mercari in Japan軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為¥35,846,073。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Mercari軟體工程經理職位 in Japan年度總薪酬中位數為¥17,718,322。

其他資源