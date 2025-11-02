Mercari的軟體工程經理薪酬 in JapanMG6級別每year總計¥32.71M。 每year薪酬 in Japan套餐的中位數總計¥16.36M。 查看Mercari總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MG 5
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG6
¥32.71M
¥22.86M
¥2.18M
¥7.66M
MG7
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG8
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Mercari，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (8.32% 每季)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (8.32% 每季)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (8.32% 每季)