Mercari的軟體工程師薪酬 in Japan範圍從MG1級別每year¥7.47M到MG4級別每year¥14.2M。 每year薪酬 in Japan套餐的中位數總計¥12.22M。 查看Mercari總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MG1
¥7.47M
¥6.66M
¥133K
¥684K
MG2
¥8.96M
¥7.94M
¥0
¥1.02M
MG3
¥12.28M
¥11.35M
¥0
¥932K
MG4
¥14.2M
¥11.66M
¥99.3K
¥2.45M
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Mercari，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (8.32% 每季)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (8.32% 每季)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (8.32% 每季)