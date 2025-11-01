公司目錄
Melio Payments
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

Melio Payments 軟體工程師 薪資

Melio Payments的軟體工程師薪酬 in Israel套餐中位數每year總計₪504K。 查看Melio Payments總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Melio Payments
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
年度總薪資
₪504K
職級
Tech Lead
底薪
₪504K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
獎金
₪0
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
9 年
職涯等級是什麼 Melio Payments?
Block logo
+₪199K
Robinhood logo
+₪306K
Stripe logo
+₪68.7K
Datadog logo
+₪120K
Verily logo
+₪75.6K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Melio Payments，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

Melio Payments in Israel軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₪605,771。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Melio Payments軟體工程師職位 in Israel年度總薪酬中位數為₪502,444。

精選職缺

    未找到Melio Payments的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Flipkart
  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源