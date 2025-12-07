公司目錄
Meituan的人力資源薪酬 in China套餐中位數每year總計CN¥353K。 查看Meituan總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Meituan
L7
Beijing, BJ, China
年度總薪資
$49.5K
職級
L7
底薪
$38.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$11.2K
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
3 年
職涯等級是什麼 Meituan?
常見問題

Meituan in China人力資源最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CN¥925,348。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Meituan人力資源職位 in China年度總薪酬中位數為CN¥335,672。

其他資源

