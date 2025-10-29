公司目錄
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
Medallia的技術專案經理薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計A$351K。 查看Medallia總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Medallia
Senior Program Manager
New York, NY
年度總薪資
A$351K
職級
L6
底薪
A$254K
Stock (/yr)
A$66.3K
獎金
A$30.8K
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
10 年
職涯等級是什麼 Medallia?
Block logo
+A$89.4K
Robinhood logo
+A$137K
Stripe logo
+A$30.8K
Datadog logo
+A$53.9K
Verily logo
+A$33.9K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
貢獻

常見問題

Medallia in United States技術專案經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為A$439,185。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Medallia技術專案經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為A$343,643。

其他資源