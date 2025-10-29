公司目錄
Medallia
Medallia的軟體工程師薪酬 in SpainStaff Engineer級別每year總計€83.1K。 每year薪酬 in Spain套餐的中位數總計€83.2K。 查看Medallia總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer I
(入門級)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Engineer
€83.1K
€83.1K
€0
€0
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Medallia?

常見問題

Medallia in Spain軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€99,860。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Medallia軟體工程師職位 in Spain年度總薪酬中位數為€83,165。

