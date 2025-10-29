公司目錄
McKinsey
McKinsey的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Czech Republic套餐中位數每year總計CZK 4.94M。

中位數薪資
company icon
McKinsey
Principal Engineer
Atlanta, GA
年度總薪資
CZK 4.94M
職級
L3
底薪
CZK 4.51M
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
獎金
CZK 428K
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
15 年
Block logo
+CZK 1.24M
Robinhood logo
+CZK 1.9M
Stripe logo
+CZK 428K
Datadog logo
+CZK 749K
Verily logo
+CZK 471K
最新薪資提交
常見問題

McKinsey in Czech Republic軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CZK 2,494,717。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
McKinsey軟體工程經理職位 in Czech Republic年度總薪酬中位數為CZK 2,494,717。

