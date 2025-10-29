McKinsey的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Junior Engineer級別每year$131K到Principal Architect I級別每year$293K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$185K。 查看McKinsey總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Engineer
$131K
$110K
$0
$21.3K
Software Engineer I
$134K
$125K
$1.1K
$7.8K
Software Engineer II
$173K
$153K
$714
$19.3K
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$187K
$0
$16.7K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
