McKinsey的產品經理薪酬 in United States範圍從Product Manager級別每year$205K到Principal級別每year$238K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$217K。 查看McKinsey總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
