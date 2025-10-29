McKinsey的管理顧問薪酬 in United States範圍從Business Analyst級別每year$121K到Partner級別每year$388K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$245K。 查看McKinsey總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Business Analyst
$121K
$110K
$0
$10.9K
Senior Business Analyst
$166K
$151K
$0
$15.2K
Associate
$213K
$199K
$0
$14.3K
Senior Associate
$225K
$204K
$0
$20.4K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
