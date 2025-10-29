公司目錄
McKinsey
McKinsey的管理顧問薪酬 in United States範圍從Business Analyst級別每year$121K到Partner級別每year$388K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$245K。 查看McKinsey總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Business Analyst
$121K
$110K
$0
$10.9K
Senior Business Analyst
$166K
$151K
$0
$15.2K
Associate
$213K
$199K
$0
$14.3K
Senior Associate
$225K
$204K
$0
$20.4K
新增薪酬資料

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 McKinsey?

常見問題

McKinsey in United States管理顧問最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$451,254。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
McKinsey管理顧問職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$247,500。

