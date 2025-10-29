McKinsey的資料科學家薪酬 in United States範圍從Data Scientist級別每year$152K到Principal級別每year$248K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$170K。 查看McKinsey總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Data Scientist
$152K
$146K
$0
$6.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$208K
$191K
$0
$17.3K
Associate
$194K
$167K
$8K
$19.1K
Senior Associate
$200K
$184K
$0
$16K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
