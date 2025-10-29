McKinsey的業務分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從Business Analyst級別每year$124K到Engagement Manager級別每year$250K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$134K。 查看McKinsey總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Business Analyst
$124K
$116K
$0
$8.4K
Senior Business Analyst
$176K
$153K
$0
$23.2K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***