    A member of the S&P 500 Index, Martin Marietta employs more than 8,500 employees at operations spanning 30 states, Canada and the Bahamas. A leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, dedicated teams at Martin Marietta supply the resources for the roads, sidewalks and foundations on which we live.At Martin Marietta, we are always looking for the best and the brightest, for people who have the potential to be the Company's future leaders. We are building on our foundation of success by selecting the finest people and helping them realize their potential. When you decide to build your career at Martin Marietta, you'll know what it's like to be respected, challenged and rewarded.

    http://www.martinmarietta.com
    1993
    8,750
    $1B-$10B
