What is the highest 軟體工程師 salary at Magna International in Greater Toronto Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at Magna International in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$123,831. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
