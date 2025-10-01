Magic Leap的軟體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每year$160K到Principal Software Engineer級別每year$330K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$181K。 查看Magic Leap總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Entry Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer
$160K
$153K
$0
$7.5K
Software Engineer
$179K
$149K
$26K
$4K
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$164K
$5.8K
$15.6K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Magic Leap，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)