Luxoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$92.5K到L5級別每year$107K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$120K。 查看Luxoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$92.5K
$82.5K
$10K
$0
L2
$114K
$101K
$13.3K
$0
L3
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
L4
$132K
$132K
$0
$111
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
