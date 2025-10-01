Luxoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in Krakow Metropolitan Area範圍從L2級別每yearPLN 167K到L4級別每yearPLN 251K。 每year薪酬 in Krakow Metropolitan Area套餐的中位數總計PLN 222K。 查看Luxoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 167K
PLN 167K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 241K
PLN 241K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 251K
PLN 251K
PLN 0
PLN 0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***