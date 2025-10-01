Luxoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in Canada範圍從L2級別每yearCA$94.7K到L3級別每yearCA$109K。 每year薪酬 in Canada套餐的中位數總計CA$95.6K。 查看Luxoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$94.7K
CA$94.7K
CA$0
CA$0
L3
CA$109K
CA$109K
CA$0
CA$0
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
