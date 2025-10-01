Luxoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in Bucharest Metropolitan Area範圍從L1級別每yearRON 93.2K到L4級別每yearRON 296K。 每year薪酬 in Bucharest Metropolitan Area套餐的中位數總計RON 142K。 查看Luxoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
RON 93.2K
RON 93.2K
RON 0
RON 0
L2
RON 132K
RON 132K
RON 0
RON 0
L3
RON 214K
RON 214K
RON 0
RON 464.5
L4
RON 296K
RON 296K
RON 0
RON 0
