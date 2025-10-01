公司目錄
Luxoft
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Brazil

Luxoft 軟體工程師 薪資 在Brazil

Luxoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in BrazilL3級別每year總計R$268K。 查看Luxoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
Junior Software Engineer(入門級)
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
R$268K
R$268K
R$0
R$0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
查看 3 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

R$880K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Luxoft?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en 軟體工程師 på Luxoft in Brazil ligger på en årlig total ersättning på R$285,307. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Luxoft för 軟體工程師 rollen in Brazil är R$251,125.

精選職缺

    未找到Luxoft的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Temenos
  • Grid Dynamics
  • EPAM Systems
  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源