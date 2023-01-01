公司目錄
Luma Health 薪資

Luma Health的薪資範圍從低端人力資源每年總薪酬$100,500到高端軟體工程師的$184,075。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Luma Health. 最後更新： 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
人力資源
$101K
軟體工程師
$184K
技術專案經理
$127K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
常見問題

Luma Health最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$184,075。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Luma Health年度總薪酬中位數為$127,400。

