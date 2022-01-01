公司目錄
lululemon
lululemon 薪資

lululemon的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$39,800到高端軟體工程經理的$341,700。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 lululemon. 最後更新： 11/26/2025

軟體工程師
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

數據工程師

產品經理
Median $108K
項目經理
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

資料分析師
Median $80.2K
資料科學家
Median $82.2K
解決方案架構師
Median $144K
業務分析師
$89.6K
資料科學經理
$180K
財務分析師
$72K
資訊技術專員
$80.3K
行銷
$130K
行銷營運
$60.5K
產品設計師
$101K
專案經理
$181K
招聘專員
$66.5K
銷售
$39.8K
軟體工程經理
$342K
技術專案經理
$151K
常見問題

lululemon最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$341,700。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
lululemon年度總薪酬中位數為$97,234。

其他資源

