lululemon
lululemon 福利

預估總價值： $5,850

保險、健康與福祉
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $3,000

    $250 per month

  • Life Insurance

  • Sabbatical

  • Sick Time

    • 居家
  • Relocation Bonus

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $900

    $75 per month

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Employee Discount

    • 交通
  • Transport allowance

