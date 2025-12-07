公司目錄
Logitech
Logitech 機械工程師 薪資

Logitech的機械工程師薪酬 in Taiwan範圍從I3級別每yearNT$1.68M到I4級別每yearNT$2.48M。 每year薪酬 in Taiwan套餐的中位數總計NT$1.74M。 查看Logitech總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Logitech，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)



常見問題

Logitech in Taiwan機械工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為NT$3,092,238。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Logitech機械工程師職位 in Taiwan年度總薪酬中位數為NT$2,102,334。

其他資源

