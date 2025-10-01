公司目錄
Logitech
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 業務分析師

  • 所有業務分析師薪資

  • Greater Austin Area

Logitech 業務分析師 薪資 在Greater Austin Area

Logitech的業務分析師薪酬 in Greater Austin AreaI3級別每year總計$150K。 查看Logitech總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$150K
$135K
$0
$14.5K
I4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Logitech，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)



常見問題

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для 業務分析師 в Logitech in Greater Austin Area составляет $155,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Logitech для позиции 業務分析師 in Greater Austin Area составляет $144,000.

其他資源