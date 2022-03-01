Loadsmart 薪資

Loadsmart的薪資範圍從低端產品設計師每年總薪酬$38,921到高端軟體工程經理的$88,094。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Loadsmart. 最後更新： 9/16/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Loadsmart，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。