Level Home 薪資

Level Home的薪資範圍從低端項目經理每年總薪酬$47,463到高端產品經理的$220,500。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Level Home. 最後更新： 11/27/2025

軟體工程師
Median $180K
產品經理
$221K
項目經理
$47.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Level Home，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Level Home最高薪職位是產品經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$220,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Level Home年度總薪酬中位數為$179,875。

其他資源

