Leroy Merlin 薪資

Leroy Merlin的薪資範圍從低端的銷售年度總薪酬$13,127到高端的產品設計師$114,425。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Leroy Merlin. 最後更新： 8/13/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $35.1K

後端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $77.4K
資料科學經理
$27.6K

資料科學家
$16.1K
產品設計師
$114K
銷售
$13.1K
軟體工程經理
$104K
技術專案經理
$53.4K
風險投資人
$20.8K
缺少您的職稱？

缺少您的職稱？


常見問題

Leroy Merlin에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 產品設計師 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $114,425입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Leroy Merlin에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $35,087입니다.

特色職位

    未找到Leroy Merlin的特色職位

