Leidos的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從T1級別每year$84.4K到T6級別每year$233K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$98K。 查看Leidos總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
T1
$84.4K
$83.7K
$86
$621
T2
$97.1K
$96.7K
$350
$0
T3
$108K
$108K
$0
$0
T4
$132K
$131K
$0
$1.7K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
