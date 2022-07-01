公司目錄
Leia
    Leia Inc. is the leading provider of Lightfield hardware and content services. Lightfield is a new visual medium that lets you experience imagery with complex light effects, such as textures and sparkles, as well as 3D depth and look-around. As a result, Leia’s technology transforms existing displays and converts content into an explosion of beauty and emotion. Our vision is to change the way we connect, create, educate and learn by transcending the device – making memories more present, connections more human and life richer.Leia Inc. was founded by David Fattal, Pierre-Emmanuel Evreux and Zhen Peng and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

    http://www.leiainc.com
    網站
    2014
    成立年份
    150
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

