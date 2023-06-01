公司目錄
Legit Security
熱門洞察
    • 關於

    Legit Security protects software supply chains and ensures secure application delivery from code-to-cloud. Their platform auto-discovers, analyzes, and secures from code-to-cloud, enabling contextualized security risks, consolidated vulnerability management, and prioritized remediation. They help CISOs, application security, and development teams defend against threats and ensure governance, compliance, and integrity for every software release. Contact them for more information and career opportunities.

    legitsecurity.com
    網站
    2020
    成立年份
    126
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

