What is the highest 軟體工程師 salary at Lean Staffing Solutions in Colombia?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at Lean Staffing Solutions in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 192,944,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Lean Staffing Solutions 軟體工程師 employees get paid in Colombia?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lean Staffing Solutions for the 軟體工程師 role in Colombia is COP 140,933,228.